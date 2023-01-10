Elon Musk's & Trump Deal CHANGES EVERYTHING For Tesla And SpaceX!

Elon Musk decided to surprise everyone again. Popularity 41,376 views on Jan 2, 2023. His new partnership with Donald Trump changes a lot. Let's take a closer look at this. Elon Musk's relationship with the current president is to put it mildly, cool. The head of the manufacturer of the electric cars Tesla Elon Musk found it strange that President Biden did not invite the president of the Tesla to the White House to an event of electric vehicles. Biden asked what Elon thought of that and Elon said very little that Biden was still sleeping. Mirrored

