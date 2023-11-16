Promo Show Fredag 17Nov 20:00- Vad händer i Palestina?
- SocialGestapos barnkidnappning
LIVE!
Allmänheten uppmanas engagera via Odyssé.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k14yE7fl6Noz/
https://rumble.com/v3w432v-promo-show-fredag-17nov-2000.html
https://swebbtube.se/w/4w5gcjZGTuDK4hh8qLbHJT
https://www.brighteon.com/99321343-5ee4-45ea-8875-4c3623284ef2
