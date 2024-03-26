FACIAL RECOGNITION PROVES THE PERSON THAT THREW THE 2/4 THROUGH THE WINDOW ON J6 IS UKRAINIAN ARMY

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
MONDAY MARCH 25, 2024
EPISODE #3995 9AM
SPECIAL GUEST:
• Attorney Peter Ticktin - Founder/Managing Partner of The Ticktin Law Group
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.