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Sermon REVIEW: No Crown!
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10 views • April 04, 2021
Main YouTube: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
I recently listened to an Elevation Church sermon by Robert Madu. It was a sermon about pride, and in it, Robert makes some really excellent points. When it was over, I felt inspired to write this "sermon review", so that I could highlight some of those great points that Robert made... but also so that I could provide a bit of critical feedback. Between Robert's sermon and my review here, I hope that you can walk away with some lessons that will help to change your life for the better.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
No Crown | Pastor Robert Madu | Elevation Church - FAIR USE
I recently listened to an Elevation Church sermon by Robert Madu. It was a sermon about pride, and in it, Robert makes some really excellent points. When it was over, I felt inspired to write this "sermon review", so that I could highlight some of those great points that Robert made... but also so that I could provide a bit of critical feedback. Between Robert's sermon and my review here, I hope that you can walk away with some lessons that will help to change your life for the better.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
No Crown | Pastor Robert Madu | Elevation Church - FAIR USE
Keywords
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