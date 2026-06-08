Humanity’s Survival and Future Depend on More Than Technology | Eddie Conner

Sign up for the Deep Dive Peptide Webinar at https://SarahWestall.com/Peptides

*

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, dream better and be healthier. Remove Heavy Metals micro-plastics, toxins. Learn more and buy at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Eddie Conner rejoins the Thrive Hour, but today’s conversation veers beyond traditional human development into a much deeper discussion on the merging of science, religion, human intuition, consciousness, and the future trajectory of AI.

-

Together, Sarah and Eddie explore how humanity may be entering another major transformational cycle — one that will fundamentally challenge how we understand intelligence, spirituality, technology, and even human identity itself.

-

Rather than approaching the future from a place of fear, Sarah and Eddie present a new and thought-provoking perspective on how humanity can not only survive the next age of technological and societal evolution, but potentially thrive through it.

-

The discussion examines the growing convergence between:

advanced technology,

ancient spiritual concepts,

human consciousness,

intuition,

and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in society.

-

Conner argues that humanity has experienced great civilizational cycles before — many of which ultimately collapsed. But this time may be different. Despite the turbulence ahead, he believes humanity can survive and evolve through this transition into a new era of human prosperity.

-

You can learn more about Eddie and his work at: https://EddieConner.com

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further