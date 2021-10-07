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COVID JAB- Babies with one eye, a tail, animal hair and multipe legs! Sickening to watch!
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1487 views • October 07, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnes8d-covid-jab-babies-with-one-eye-a-tail-animal-hair-and-multipe-legs.html
The leader of the Turkish political Welfare Party, Fatih Erbakan, revealed something disturbing during a national press conference. Accompanied by a team of scientists and doctors, Erbakan held up photos of recently born babies from vaccinated parents:
babies with on eye and an animal tail, babies covered with hair (animal skin), or with multiple arms and legs.
Erbakan stressed that this injection is not a vaccin but a gene modifier.
He said: “I’m ready to discuss this with scientists.
Let’s come up with these data in the presence of our 83 million people.
Let those who oppose come take it and get it. We have documents and proofs available.”
The leader of the Turkish political Welfare Party, Fatih Erbakan, revealed something disturbing during a national press conference. Accompanied by a team of scientists and doctors, Erbakan held up photos of recently born babies from vaccinated parents:
babies with on eye and an animal tail, babies covered with hair (animal skin), or with multiple arms and legs.
Erbakan stressed that this injection is not a vaccin but a gene modifier.
He said: “I’m ready to discuss this with scientists.
Let’s come up with these data in the presence of our 83 million people.
Let those who oppose come take it and get it. We have documents and proofs available.”
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