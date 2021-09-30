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Dr. José Luis Sevillano - Full Interview - PLANET LOCKDOWN
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344 views • September 30, 2021
This is a recent full interview of Dr. José Luis Sevillano by PLANET LOCKDOWN. It has been translated to English and offers valuable information from this Spanish researcher who works as a medical doctor in France. Dr. José Luis Sevillano plays a huge role in the investigative research done by "La Quinta Columna." He has been working with Ricardo Delgado Martín in regards to exposing the true dangers behind these current pharmaceutical medical experimentations. You will learn about the potential threats of neural modulation and the possibilities of graphene oxide in the organism. Share this important video with all of your contacts. Thank you!
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