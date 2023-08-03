Create New Account
Daily Dose: 'The Unseen Side of Transitioning' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago

Daily Dose: 'The Unseen Side of Transitioning' with Dr. Peterson PierreAFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'The Unseen Side of Transitioning' (Ep. 2243- 7.28.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/the-hidden-side-of-gender-affirming-care-driving-transgender-mental-health-problems-and-suicide_5251168.html

https://segm.org/England-ends-gender-affirming-care

Keywords
front line doctorsdaily dosedr peterson pierretransitioning regret

