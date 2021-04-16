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Exposed: DHS Trafficking Over 250,000+ Children Per year
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180 views • April 16, 2021
Dept Of Homeland Security Has Been Exposed For Massive Human Trafficking - Over 250,000 Children A Year
If You Film It - You Are Arrested - Pray Those Involved Are Removed Form Planet Earth Immediatley
If You Film It - You Are Arrested - Pray Those Involved Are Removed Form Planet Earth Immediatley
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