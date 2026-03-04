This isn't America. It's a BETRAYAL of the Revolution.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Remember, my friends, from whom you sprang.” For 13 years after the Boston Massacre of March 5, 1770 - the Sons of Liberty laid out an uncompromising blueprint for a free people, the foundation of the revolution. What they fought for - in their own words. And the brutal question: have we remembered, or did we let this country become a den of thieves?
Path to Liberty: March 4, 2026