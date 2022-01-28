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Is Crypto A National Security Issue Now?
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130 views • January 28, 2022
Is Crypto A National Security Issue Now? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
The Biden administration is preparing to release an executive action that will task federal agencies with regulating digital assets such as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a matter of national security.
The national security memorandum, expected to come in the next few weeks, would task parts of the government with analyzing digital assets and assembling a regulatory framework that covers cryptos, stablecoins, and NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.
Other countries are already ramping up scrutiny of crypto, seeing it as a matter of national economic security.
Watch this video on Is Crypto A National Security Issue Now?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Is Crypto A National Security Issue Now?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
The Biden administration is preparing to release an executive action that will task federal agencies with regulating digital assets such as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a matter of national security.
The national security memorandum, expected to come in the next few weeks, would task parts of the government with analyzing digital assets and assembling a regulatory framework that covers cryptos, stablecoins, and NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.
Other countries are already ramping up scrutiny of crypto, seeing it as a matter of national economic security.
Watch this video on Is Crypto A National Security Issue Now?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Is Crypto A National Security Issue Now?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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