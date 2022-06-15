LARGE WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN / METEORS OVER SOUTH USA+CROATIA / LISTEN IF GOD SPEAKS

Brandon cory Nagley.

Jun 14, 2022 LARGE PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN/METEOR OVER SOUTH USA+METEOR BREAKS UP OVER CROATIA IN DAYLIGHT/WHO IS YOUR GOD?LISTEN WHEN GOD SPEAKS!!!WHO DO YOU LISTEN TO? (TIME'S ABOUT UP) MAKE YOUR DECISION TODAY WHAT "VOICE" YOU'LL LISTEN TO/READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 6/14/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights Multiple large planet x system bodies have passed the sun caught by me within the last few days as many pictures are captures I caught, as the sun continues blasting off large CMES (coronal mass ejections) also solar flares as we're due for a geomagnetic storm to hit earth soon....Meteor debris came in over earth caught over 2 separate places.. One place was in Croatia where meteor debri broke up in the sky still in daytime when it was getting close to evening just around 3 days ago in Croatia... Also over georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and other southern U.S states debri could be seen coming in caught on a sky camera credited to another YouTuber.. As I've said many times and will say again that the Earth is going through a large asteroid debri field already related to a separate planet x system body of the planet x system, though the main asteroid debris from planet xs tail which stretches the length of jupiters width will soon hit earth in waves first ( globally ) by the millions as revelation 12 speaks on the dragon ( also known as wormwood of revelation 8/planet x) casting 1/3rd of the stars meaning fireballs/meteors and asteroids to the earth from the dragons tail that's carrying with it millions of big and small asteroid debris and space trash as insiders have said as warnings over the years..... Also it looks like a piece of nibiru or nibiru with another part to the nibiru complex as its called....footage caught by Mizz Jade_Eye... Or it could be just 2 planet x system objects glowing in the sky.... Also signs in the heavens over Indonesia, and more...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late... Credited videos BELOW- Mizz Jade_Eye/possibly nibiru with 2 volcanic plumes and another object ? Or 2 regular planet x system objects- https://youtu.be/ptsEfAbgF3M SarabaKawas Channel/ strange sighting over Indonesia- https://youtube.com/shorts/VoxLjLsKyZ... Celeste Centaury/meteor debri in southern USA- https://youtube.com/shorts/chQ2Q3_5N2...







Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxHFjwRUcSU