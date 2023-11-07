Trump charging ahead of Biden in diverse states

The latest polls show Donald Trump charging ahead of Joe Biden in not only several key states but notoriously diverse states as well.





The New York Times reported as well that the more “diverse” the swing state, the farther President Biden was behind, leading in only the “whitest” of the six.





Newsweek Senior Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer says this calls for “massive concern” for the Democratic Party.





“They were used to operating where their coalition was essentially a coalition of the aggrieved. It was kind of an intersectional identity politics interest group coalition,” he told Sky News host Rita Panahi.





“Anytime that you see one of these intersectional entities, these subgroups that are peeling away from the Democrats toward the Republicans, that is cause for absolutely massive concern for the Democratic Party.”





