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Has the Gift Of Speaking In Tongues Ceased?
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40 views • June 08, 2022
Has the Gift Of Speaking In Tongues Ceased?
Has the gift of speaking in tongues ceased? In 1 Corinthians 13, Paul said that they would cease. Some ministers believe that speaking in tongues is no longer a valid gift today, others say it is, What’s the truth?
Has the gift of speaking in tongues ceased? In 1 Corinthians 13, Paul said that they would cease. Some ministers believe that speaking in tongues is no longer a valid gift today, others say it is, What’s the truth?
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