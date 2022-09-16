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(Traducción Española) Campaign to make Spanish Language Usage Equal to English in US by 2035
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#5Slampig
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22 views • September 16, 2022

Campaña para igualar el uso del idioma español al inglés en EE. UU. para 2035

Campaign to make Spanish Language Usage Equal to English in US by 2035

This is the way to not give up to the Globalists. The alternative is have a concentration camp inmate #, the QR Code & Larry Fink, Michael Chertoff, George Soros, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates etc run the FEMA CAMP DHS CDC NIH W.H.O. UN Rothschild Central Banker based in China Mass Genocide as they have corned the market on child trafficking & no longer need "free" societies" ... it is not about you, it is about them, & they are greedy & just want more ...

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Please donate whether you want to run for political office or not. Your contribution will help make America better for all.

Por favor, done si desea postularse para un cargo político o no. Su contribución ayudará a que Estados Unidos sea mejor para todos.

Please make check for any amount of donation. $50 US & more gives one year membership. Please make checks or money orders to "US Constitution Party".

Por favor haga un cheque por cualquier cantidad de donación. $ 50 US y más da una membresía de un año. Por favor haga cheques o giros postales a "US Constitution Party".

Please mail to "US Constitution Party, attn Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem NH 03079"

Envíe por correo a "US Constitution Party, attn Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem NH 03079"

More information & videos & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick

Más información y videos y para contactarme en chat privado: https

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mike adamscurrent eventsalex jonespoliticsustucker carlsonbreaking newsus constitution partysteven g erickson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy