Trump says he's "not satisfied" with the peace deal proposal from Iran.

(also, from Trump's post: Trump is pleased to announce 25% tariffs on European cars and trucks.)

Adding more about this proposal, earlier today:

The Quiet Before the Storm?

Iran Submitted a new peace proposal via Pakistan Ahead of the U.S. Ceasefire Deadline, La La markets responeded positively

➡️Iran delivered the proposal on April 30, responding to U.S. tweaks on earlier drafts that aimed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities, while setting aside nuclear issues for later.

➡️Pakistan has been mediating almost since the beginning of the Epstinite coalition terror & war crimes campaign against the Islamic Republic in early March, helping extend the April 8 ceasefire (following the failed raid on Ishafan nuclear facility to collect "Nuclear dust", according to the Supreme Daddy) despite U.S. strikes and threats of retaliation.

➡️In the meantime, estimated costs are fiercely debated—Pentagon/Kegbreath kicked the bidding of at $25 billion (hardly covering the damage to US ME bases alone), U.S. (democratic) legislators near $50 billion, Iran's minister claiming $100 billion direct.

➡️Markets reacted positively with falling oil prices and rising crypto, while Wall Street gave Daddy & co. slight priapism*.

➡️The main hurdles remain Iran's nuclear rights and an Isn'treal-Hezbollah truce, with no U.S. reply yet amid the 60-day war powers deadline - and Fox pushing the Supreme leader in the other direction.

More:

Araghchi briefed regional counterparts on Iran’s stance to end war

In phone calls on Friday with the foreign ministers of six regional countries including Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi outlined the latest positions and initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran concerning the end of the war and the aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime.

Also, in a phone call on Friday, Araghchi and Kaka Kallas, the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Highest embarrassment, discussed the latest regional developments.