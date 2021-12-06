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YOU CANNOT STOP THEM IF YOU DO NOT SEE HOW THEY ARE ATTACKING YOU [CHECKMATE TO HUMANITY]
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166 views • December 06, 2021
YOU CANNOT STOP THEM IF YOU DO NOT SEE HOW THEY ARE ATTACKING YOU [CHECKMATE TO HUMANITY]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J1RCbb3db3MZ/
1. Create a world government dominated by an oligarchic élite.
2. Establish a global electronic currency, in order to divide the world into two kinds of people, Masters and slaves.
3. Implant a chip in every person, with its biometric information, personal details and the electronic money that it possesses, in order to obtain absolute control of population.
4. Reduce the population to control it more easily, and better manage natural resources.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J1RCbb3db3MZ/
1. Create a world government dominated by an oligarchic élite.
2. Establish a global electronic currency, in order to divide the world into two kinds of people, Masters and slaves.
3. Implant a chip in every person, with its biometric information, personal details and the electronic money that it possesses, in order to obtain absolute control of population.
4. Reduce the population to control it more easily, and better manage natural resources.
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