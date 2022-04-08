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Pfizer Docs Prove FDA Hid Vaccine Dangers for Teens, Lied and Said it is Safe
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1199 views • April 08, 2022
New information shows the FDA had to know the dangerous side effects to teens when they approved its use. Also, the FDA just approved a 5th jab! The more damage the vax does, the more the FDA pushes you to take it.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
War Room Pandemic - Naomi Wolf
https://rumble.com/v104wqp-episode-1765-the-historic-vote-for-judge-jackson-cucked-senate-gop-leadersh.html
OAN - Pearson Sharp
https://www.oann.com/fda-announces-approval-of-5th-booster-shot-despite-failure-dangers-of-all-previous-shots-for-ccp-virus/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
War Room Pandemic - Naomi Wolf
https://rumble.com/v104wqp-episode-1765-the-historic-vote-for-judge-jackson-cucked-senate-gop-leadersh.html
OAN - Pearson Sharp
https://www.oann.com/fda-announces-approval-of-5th-booster-shot-despite-failure-dangers-of-all-previous-shots-for-ccp-virus/
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