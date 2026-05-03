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Not sure when to call pest control? Ignoring early warning signs can lead to serious infestations.
In this video:
• Key signs of pest activity
• When DIY stops working
• When to call professionals
Don’t wait until the problem gets worse.
📞 Call now: 705-241-2172
Read more:
https://simcoepestx.com/when-to-call-pest-control-barrie/