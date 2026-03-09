Joe Oltmann Untamed | Mark Cook | The Rot is Everywhere | 03.09.26

In a system fighting tooth and nail to protect itself, Joe Oltmann Untamed dives into the raw resistance Trump faced from day one. Newly released body cam footage from the March 2025 DOGE raid on the U.S. Institute of Peace captures the tense standoff as officials pushed through evictions and chaos, proof the deep state doesn't go quietly. Lawyers play victim while the powerful cling to control, and even Senate leaders like John Thune seem stuck in slow-motion excuses on fixing elections. The inside game is real, and it's ugly.





Joe brings on Mark Cook, election and cyber-security expert behind the Hand Count Road Show, to break down the ongoing war on honest voting. From Shawn Smith's push for Tina Peters' clemency to John Solomon's report on the FBI seizing Maricopa County election data in an expanding probe, the pressure is building. But in Colorado, the legislature just rammed through HB26-1084 to make citizen ballot petitions harder, silencing the people's voice while silencing watchdogs like Erik Holt. Mark lays out the hard truths and real solutions, no more excuses.





Joe connects the dots with chilling clips: an "Allahu Akbar" bomb attack at an NYC anti-Islam rally, the ISIS-saluting suspect's parents living in a $2.5M mansion, repeat offenders like the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooter (armed robbery again, no jail) and Colorado's Steaven Henderson (child sex abuse while on parole—case dismissed under "competency" laws). Open borders, soft-on-crime judges, and corrupt systems let predators roam free while patriots pay the price. This episode is a gut-punch wake-up. The rot is everywhere, but the fight is far from over. Tune in for the fire you need to stay untamed. You won't look away.





