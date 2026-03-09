BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Oltmann Untamed | Mark Cook | The Rot is Everywhere | 03.09.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
162 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • 2 days ago

In a system fighting tooth and nail to protect itself, Joe Oltmann Untamed dives into the raw resistance Trump faced from day one. Newly released body cam footage from the March 2025 DOGE raid on the U.S. Institute of Peace captures the tense standoff as officials pushed through evictions and chaos, proof the deep state doesn't go quietly. Lawyers play victim while the powerful cling to control, and even Senate leaders like John Thune seem stuck in slow-motion excuses on fixing elections. The inside game is real, and it's ugly.


Joe brings on Mark Cook, election and cyber-security expert behind the Hand Count Road Show, to break down the ongoing war on honest voting. From Shawn Smith's push for Tina Peters' clemency to John Solomon's report on the FBI seizing Maricopa County election data in an expanding probe, the pressure is building. But in Colorado, the legislature just rammed through HB26-1084 to make citizen ballot petitions harder, silencing the people's voice while silencing watchdogs like Erik Holt. Mark lays out the hard truths and real solutions, no more excuses.


Joe connects the dots with chilling clips: an "Allahu Akbar" bomb attack at an NYC anti-Islam rally, the ISIS-saluting suspect's parents living in a $2.5M mansion, repeat offenders like the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooter (armed robbery again, no jail) and Colorado's Steaven Henderson (child sex abuse while on parole—case dismissed under "competency" laws). Open borders, soft-on-crime judges, and corrupt systems let predators roam free while patriots pay the price. This episode is a gut-punch wake-up. The rot is everywhere, but the fight is far from over. Tune in for the fire you need to stay untamed. You won't look away.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

Kevin Hughes
Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

Laura Harris
Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Willow Tohi
Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Laura Harris
New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy