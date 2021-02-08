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Nurse Kristi Simmonds Having Convulsions After Covid-19 Vaccination
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193 views • February 08, 2021
Nurse Kristi Simmonds says she still believes in "vaccines" but wants the manufacturers to see which she is experiencing so they can make them safer. Unfortunately, the manufacturers have never cared to do anything about the certain percentage of people who die or are permanently disabled from their products; because it's impossible to make a "safe" vaccine, and they can't be sued for damages anyway.
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