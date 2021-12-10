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YOU NEED TO GET PSYCHOLOGICALLY PREPARED FOR MILLIONS OF DEAD CHILDREN - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
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296 views • December 10, 2021
Source and Description from Jim_Crenshaw
Once this goes down, there will be many that will no longer be able to function mentally and may commit suicide.
Once this goes down, there will be many that will no longer be able to function mentally and may commit suicide.
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