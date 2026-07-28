Were There Security Cameras in Medieval Times?

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Look at almost any mirror painted before 1500 and it isn't silver — it's black. A dark disc in a gold frame, given a sacred stand, a Latin motto, a place of honor. And in one painting from 1449, the mirror on the goldsmith's counter isn't reflecting the shop at all. It's showing a street, with two figures standing in it — a place that isn't there.
The same dark object appears for centuries, across countries, painted by artists who never met. A queen's own adviser owned one of polished black stone and used it to see far-off places — and it still exists today. An ocean away, a whole civilization ground the same black stone for the same reason.
This is the full story of the black mirror: what it was, what people believed it did, and the theory that won't quite go away.
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Mirrored - Ink Of The Past
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