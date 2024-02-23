James Comer discusses the findings in today's hearing with James Biden.

Rep. James Comer · Did Democrats care when VP Joe Biden dined with a Russian Oligarch in DC?
Did Democrats care when the Biden family & associates accepted $3.5 million from Russia?
Democrats, alongside their corporate media allies, would rather push a new Russia hoax than follow actual evidence.
@RepJamesComer
