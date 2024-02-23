Create New Account
James Comer discusses the findings in today's hearing with James Biden.
GalacticStorm
Rep. James Comer · Did Democrats care when VP Joe Biden dined with a Russian Oligarch in DC?

Did Democrats care when the Biden family & associates accepted $3.5 million from Russia?

Democrats, alongside their corporate media allies, would rather push a new Russia hoax than follow actual evidence.


@RepJamesComer

https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1760775616654119294?s=20

