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MEL K & WARRIOR LAWYER TOM RENZ ON SHOCKING VAX HORRORS DATA TO SENATOR JOHNSON COMMITTEE 1-29-22
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190 views • January 31, 2022
Breaking fresh from his DC presentation to senator Ron Johnson, Lawyer Tom Renz on the shocking data from military whistleblowers of the federal data on vaccine adverse reactions in the military. The data is indisputable. Our military is under assault from within. Tom did an amazing job presenting to Senator Johnson on the recently released data that is showing the extraordinary dangers of these mandated vaccines.
Please go to www.Renz-Law.com to join the fight, get information on legal battles against the regime, and sign the letter demanding justice now!
www.Renz-Law.com
Whistleblowers share DOD medical data that blows vaccine safety debate wide open - TheBlaze
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-whistleblowers-share-dod-medical-data-that-blows-vaccine-safety-debate-wide-open
Getting activated and getting in the fight is critical for each and every constitutionally minded, god, country & family loving human on earth. One way to activate is to join us In February at our next stop on The Reawaken America Tour in Ohio. We encourage you all to show up at these events and also to support all constitutional, freedom loving patriots in our collective mission to retake our country and way of life. Together we are unstoppable!
God Wins But We The People Need To Do Our Part!
Find us and subscribe at www.themelkshow.com
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.
It's going to be a great year and definitely a year to get and be involved in taking back our world.
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!
If you value our work and have extra resources, please consider helping to support the show.
The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/
Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/
Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in person speaking events.
Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins!
Canton, OH February 18-19 (Reawaken America Tour)
San Diego, CA March 11-12 (Reawaken America Tour)
Redmond, OR - April 1-2 (Reawaken America Tour)
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
RE:AWAKENING The Movie is Here!
https://reawakeningseries.com
Use code MELK
Please go to www.Renz-Law.com to join the fight, get information on legal battles against the regime, and sign the letter demanding justice now!
www.Renz-Law.com
Whistleblowers share DOD medical data that blows vaccine safety debate wide open - TheBlaze
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-whistleblowers-share-dod-medical-data-that-blows-vaccine-safety-debate-wide-open
Getting activated and getting in the fight is critical for each and every constitutionally minded, god, country & family loving human on earth. One way to activate is to join us In February at our next stop on The Reawaken America Tour in Ohio. We encourage you all to show up at these events and also to support all constitutional, freedom loving patriots in our collective mission to retake our country and way of life. Together we are unstoppable!
God Wins But We The People Need To Do Our Part!
Find us and subscribe at www.themelkshow.com
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.
It's going to be a great year and definitely a year to get and be involved in taking back our world.
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!
If you value our work and have extra resources, please consider helping to support the show.
The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/
Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/
Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in person speaking events.
Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins!
Canton, OH February 18-19 (Reawaken America Tour)
San Diego, CA March 11-12 (Reawaken America Tour)
Redmond, OR - April 1-2 (Reawaken America Tour)
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
RE:AWAKENING The Movie is Here!
https://reawakeningseries.com
Use code MELK
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