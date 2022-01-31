BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MEL K & WARRIOR LAWYER TOM RENZ ON SHOCKING VAX HORRORS DATA TO SENATOR JOHNSON COMMITTEE 1-29-22
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
190 views • January 31, 2022
Breaking fresh from his DC presentation to senator Ron Johnson, Lawyer Tom Renz on the shocking data from military whistleblowers of the federal data on vaccine adverse reactions in the military. The data is indisputable. Our military is under assault from within. Tom did an amazing job presenting to Senator Johnson on the recently released data that is showing the extraordinary dangers of these mandated vaccines.

Please go to www.Renz-Law.com to join the fight, get information on legal battles against the regime, and sign the letter demanding justice now!
www.Renz-Law.com

Whistleblowers share DOD medical data that blows vaccine safety debate wide open - TheBlaze
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-whistleblowers-share-dod-medical-data-that-blows-vaccine-safety-debate-wide-open

Getting activated and getting in the fight is critical for each and every constitutionally minded, god, country & family loving human on earth. One way to activate is to join us In February at our next stop on The Reawaken America Tour in Ohio. We encourage you all to show up at these events and also to support all constitutional, freedom loving patriots in our collective mission to retake our country and way of life. Together we are unstoppable!

God Wins But We The People Need To Do Our Part!

Find us and subscribe at www.themelkshow.com

Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.

It's going to be a great year and definitely a year to get and be involved in taking back our world.

We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!

If you value our work and have extra resources, please consider helping to support the show.

The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/

Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/

Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in person speaking events.
Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins!

Canton, OH February 18-19 (Reawaken America Tour)
San Diego, CA March 11-12 (Reawaken America Tour)
Redmond, OR - April 1-2 (Reawaken America Tour)

See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!

RE:AWAKENING The Movie is Here!
https://reawakeningseries.com
Use code MELK
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationvaerswefcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Coco Somers
Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Belle Carter
Study Links Strength Training to Shift in Women&#8217;s Body Image

Study Links Strength Training to Shift in Women’s Body Image

Petra Stone
137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

Willow Tohi
30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy