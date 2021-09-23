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En Décembre 2020, le Dr Heinrich Fiechtner mettait déjà sérieusement en garde contre l'injection !!
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61 views • September 23, 2021
Le Dr Heinrich Fiechtner est un hématologue et oncologue interne allemand , spécialiste en médecine palliative.
Comme beaucoup de ses confrères, le Dr Heinrich Fiechtner nous avertissait, en décembre 2020, des risques que nous prenions à vouloir écouter les mondialistes malfaisants et sans scrupule qui se lançaient plus vers une expérience de boucherie à venir plutôt qu'un traitement pour la santé !!!
Source vidéo : https://rumble.com/vmu2sv-en-dcembre-2020-le-dr-heinrich-fiechtner-mettait-dj-srieusement-en-garde-co.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Comme beaucoup de ses confrères, le Dr Heinrich Fiechtner nous avertissait, en décembre 2020, des risques que nous prenions à vouloir écouter les mondialistes malfaisants et sans scrupule qui se lançaient plus vers une expérience de boucherie à venir plutôt qu'un traitement pour la santé !!!
Source vidéo : https://rumble.com/vmu2sv-en-dcembre-2020-le-dr-heinrich-fiechtner-mettait-dj-srieusement-en-garde-co.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
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