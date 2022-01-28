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Unstoppable Awakening! The People Remember Their Power!
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91 views • January 28, 2022
While the mainstream media reports in endlessly about a loud or radical minority, protests against compulsory vaccination are picking up speed worldwide. But demonstrable lies and misleading reporting can no longer stop what is unstoppably taking its course, by and through the people. Name: Karina B.
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