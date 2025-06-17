BrightLearn - Disaster Response: The A-Team Approach, an interview with Steve Slepcevic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode features an intense interview with Steve Slepcevic, founder of Strategic Response Partners, who reveals the high-stakes, no-red-tape world of elite disaster response—from shrink-wrapping hospitals before hurricanes to uncovering unsettling truths about U.S. readiness—while urging listeners to prepare for crises now.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.