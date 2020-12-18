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Mirror - Dems Went Down To Georgia - Parody
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32 views • December 18, 2020
HILARIOUSLY EPIC New Parody - "Democrats Went Down To Georgia..." ~Dana Kamide
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE 😊 Click 'NOTIFICATION 🔔 and SHARE! 💞 Please check out my NEW PATRIOTIC song for America here: https://youtu.be/MqM3mqJO5-s Lets get this video posted EVERYWHERE Patriots 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ! ! More Great content to come! - Entertainers Dana Kamide and Sharon Aguilar perform their latest Parody "Democrats Went Down To Georgie, WI, MI, AZ, NV and PA, Looking for Votes to Steal" Our FREEDOMS are being STRIPPED AWAY by the Democrat Party with their accomplices in the media and Big Tech. Google/YouTube now now censors COMEDY and PARODY! This video is, a PARODY! But they feel the need to put a censored label that "the Associated Press called the election for BIDEN". But regardless, the media can NOT CALL AN ELECTION! Please SHARE and Subscribe! - Lyrics below! parody done in good fun! :)
Dems Went Down to GA, WI, MI, NV, AZ and PA to Steal Some Votes
Democrats went down to Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona AND PA, lookin' for votes to steal
With Biden in a bind being way behind with the devil they made a deal
And When they came across this GREAT man winning the election by a lot
He said, “For 47 years it’s very clear Joe, you ain’t done diddly-squat”
Joe put on a lid then went and hid and kept his gaffe-trap-shut
He never jumped-up on, a campaign-stump, Boy let me tell you what
Dems didn’t care they made a dare, an evil plan to screw
Once again our President an attempt at another coup
Joe said, “Donald Trump you think you’re good but give ol Joe his due”
I’ll bet Chinese Gold against the country’s soul that I get more votes than you.
Trump said, I’m the President and you aint playin straight
And I’ll take your bet, you’re gonna regret, and I’ll make America GREAT, again
Donnie rally up your base, your lawyers and bodyguards
‘Cause hell’s broke loose with the voting maybe its HAMR maybe scorecard
If you win you’ll get send to jail, Quid Pro Joe
So you can’t lose or Socialists take control
Biden opened up his mouth, And said “I’ll start this show”
And babble flew from lips he said, “come on man you got to go,”
He pulled his mask up on his face and continued to persist
Unintelligible gibberish, huh, and it sounded something like this
When ol’ Joe finished, Trump said “you’re pretty bad ol’ son”
Sit down there in your rocking chair and I’ll prove what’s being done
ONE AM trump ahead everywhere
Then millions of votes magically appear
Each one went to CREEPY Joe
Just Coincidence? NO HELL NO
Trump way ahead when I went to Bed
A so-called glitch at 3AM
And very single vote for Joe???
Biden - Harris, NO, Hell NO!
Joe Biden bowed his head, Oh wait it looks like he fell asleep
As Team Trump laid those ballots on the ground at Biden’s feet
Trump said “sleepy Joe, you’re never gonna run again
Cuz I told you once actually for months, I’m the president
That’s ever been!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE 😊 Click 'NOTIFICATION 🔔 and SHARE! 💞 Please check out my NEW PATRIOTIC song for America here: https://youtu.be/MqM3mqJO5-s Lets get this video posted EVERYWHERE Patriots 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ! ! More Great content to come! - Entertainers Dana Kamide and Sharon Aguilar perform their latest Parody "Democrats Went Down To Georgie, WI, MI, AZ, NV and PA, Looking for Votes to Steal" Our FREEDOMS are being STRIPPED AWAY by the Democrat Party with their accomplices in the media and Big Tech. Google/YouTube now now censors COMEDY and PARODY! This video is, a PARODY! But they feel the need to put a censored label that "the Associated Press called the election for BIDEN". But regardless, the media can NOT CALL AN ELECTION! Please SHARE and Subscribe! - Lyrics below! parody done in good fun! :)
Dems Went Down to GA, WI, MI, NV, AZ and PA to Steal Some Votes
Democrats went down to Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona AND PA, lookin' for votes to steal
With Biden in a bind being way behind with the devil they made a deal
And When they came across this GREAT man winning the election by a lot
He said, “For 47 years it’s very clear Joe, you ain’t done diddly-squat”
Joe put on a lid then went and hid and kept his gaffe-trap-shut
He never jumped-up on, a campaign-stump, Boy let me tell you what
Dems didn’t care they made a dare, an evil plan to screw
Once again our President an attempt at another coup
Joe said, “Donald Trump you think you’re good but give ol Joe his due”
I’ll bet Chinese Gold against the country’s soul that I get more votes than you.
Trump said, I’m the President and you aint playin straight
And I’ll take your bet, you’re gonna regret, and I’ll make America GREAT, again
Donnie rally up your base, your lawyers and bodyguards
‘Cause hell’s broke loose with the voting maybe its HAMR maybe scorecard
If you win you’ll get send to jail, Quid Pro Joe
So you can’t lose or Socialists take control
Biden opened up his mouth, And said “I’ll start this show”
And babble flew from lips he said, “come on man you got to go,”
He pulled his mask up on his face and continued to persist
Unintelligible gibberish, huh, and it sounded something like this
When ol’ Joe finished, Trump said “you’re pretty bad ol’ son”
Sit down there in your rocking chair and I’ll prove what’s being done
ONE AM trump ahead everywhere
Then millions of votes magically appear
Each one went to CREEPY Joe
Just Coincidence? NO HELL NO
Trump way ahead when I went to Bed
A so-called glitch at 3AM
And very single vote for Joe???
Biden - Harris, NO, Hell NO!
Joe Biden bowed his head, Oh wait it looks like he fell asleep
As Team Trump laid those ballots on the ground at Biden’s feet
Trump said “sleepy Joe, you’re never gonna run again
Cuz I told you once actually for months, I’m the president
That’s ever been!
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