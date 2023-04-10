Naomi Wolf w/ Tom Renz: “mRNA Gene Therapy Is Coming to the Food Supply: What We Can Do About it”

From the Daily Clout: “I’ve got documents from the NIH – from 2002 – talking about integrating vaccines into foods,” announced attorney Tom Renz. “They’ve been working on integrating these [gene therapies] into our food supply. They’ve been working on it for at least two decades,” he stated in an eye-opening interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf.





“Gates, the WHO, a ton of these universities: they’re all talking about including mRNA vaccinations as part of the food. They’re gonna modify the genes of these foods to make them mRNA vaccines,” he warned.





Missouri HB 1169 seeks to counter such an effort. It’s been described as “one of the most controversial bills in history,” but all it is – is a labeling bill. If a food product is a gene therapy product, you have every right to know. So, if this bill gets passed, it’s a major victory not just for our well-being — but also for discovery, too. The full two-page bill is available to read here:





https://billcam.dailyclout.io/bills/CWDxclsTcy/g/hb-1169/creates-provisions-relating-to-required-disclosures-for-certain-products





Share this bill on social media. Call your local legislators. Let them know you will not tolerate gene therapy in the food supply without your fully-informed consent.





The Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/





Attorney Tom Renz: https://renz-law.com/