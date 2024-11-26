The occupation destroys agricultural buildings in Deir Debwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation continues to demolish Palestinian homes and facilities in the West Bank.Today, occupation bulldozers demolished 3 agricultural rooms in the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, under the pretext of building without a license.
Reporting: Mohammad Somrain
Filmed: 25/11/2024
