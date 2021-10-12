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The CIA & The Election Steal | Former CIA & State Dept Larry Johnson
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102 views • October 12, 2021
Former CIA and State Department employee Larry Johnson on the beginnings of Deep State actions against candidate and President Trump.

The CIA “Continued the Effort to Try to Destroy Trump and They Realized the Only Way They Could Do It Was They Had to Steal the Election” – Former CIA and State Department Employee Larry Johnson says:

"This effort to go after Trump evolved. It didn’t start out from the beginning with a well-formed, coordinated plan. In the summer of 2015, the Central Intelligence Agency was helping collect information and working with foreign governments, particularly the Brits and MI6 to dig up dirt on not just just Trump, but all Republican Presidential candidates and Bernie Sanders. They were working on behalf of Hillary Clinton…"

"What we saw was the law enforcement and intelligence assets of the US government, instead of serving to protect the interests of the US people, were turned and used in the most abhorent, partisan ways to attack a Presidential candidate to discredit him. Despite all their efforts they initially failed in 2016. But they didn’t stop. They continued the effort to try to destroy Trump and they realized the only way they could do it was they had to steal the election."
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larry johnsonelection fraudelection steal
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