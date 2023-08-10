Dr. Steven Greer - Black Budget, Stargate, Raytheon, Lockheed Skunk Works, UAP/UFO Secrets | SRS #65





Dr. Steven Greer is back in episode #65 to discuss a wealth of ground-breaking science and discovery. First, he outlines new realizations around zero-point energy and how this supposed newfound technology is as old as time. Greer also covers how this technology has been hidden away from the public for decades by the military industrial complex and corporate interests. Why? Because it could change the balance of power globally. This episode uncovers who these corporate entities are and how YOU can get involved to secure an abundant future for you and your family.





00:00 - Introduction

06:20 - Lochhead Skunkwirks

08:37 - History of Electromagnetic Propulsion

12:45 - Division of Boeing

15:05 - Victims vs Culprits

24:06 - Disinformation Agents

28:02 - Stargate Program

35:44 - Project BlueBeam

41:34 - Meeting of Interest

52:35 - Chris Beck UFO Question

56:17 - Multidimensional Meaning

58:05 - Example of Dimensional Interaction

1:02:57 - UPA Technology and Telepathy

1:06:25 - Lockheed Skunkworks Tech

1:16:08 - How teleportation works

1:19:13 - Goal of the Disclosure Project

1:27:58 - The Lost Century

1:34:57 - Breathing in Bad Air Overseas

1:38:34 - Questions About AntiGravity

1:45:50 - Atomic Bombs Creating Triggers for ET’s

1:53:38 - UFO Interior Perspectives

1:59:50 - The Difference Between Man-Made and Extra Terra

2:11:02 - Separating Legitimacy from Fraudulent Claims

2:19:11 - Effects of Zero Point Energy on Industry

2:27:34 - WetWorx

2:32:11 - New Era for a New System

2:42:22 - Eisenhower and the Military Industrial Complex





