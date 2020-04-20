The Lying Media And The Folly Of Lockdown - With David Stockman

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Legendary investor and former OMB Director David Stockman joins today's Liberty Report to take a hard look at the shutdown that has brought the US economy to its knees. Was it really necessary...and how can we ever recover? Don't miss today's Liberty Report...