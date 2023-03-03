Create New Account
#121 - Stop the COVID Bioweapon Shots Now
At least 85.5 percent of pregnant women who received the Pfizer shots and that reported their pregnancy status miscarried.  Almost 35,000 deaths attributed to the COVID shots have been reported in the VAERS database, as well as almost 283,000 serious adverse reactions requiring hospitalization.
STOP THE COVID BIOWEAPON SHOTS NOW!

https://visionroot.org

healthcovidmrna vaccinescovid shotspharma industrial complexrichard urban show

