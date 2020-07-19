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WHAT YOU MUST DO WHEN ANOTHER COUNTRY MAKES ALL YOUR STUFF - RIFF ON GANDHI
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55 views • July 19, 2020
There is no beauty in the finest cell phone, if it makes unemployment and debt. Chinese factories make the products that make our poverty. To restart our economy we must have black, white, liberal, and conservative unity behind the constitution. We must become worthy of it. We are not worthy of it when we tear down our history and heritage. We must remove untouchability between democrats and republicans. We must unify as a single fighting force. We seek not to en flame their hatred, but stand for our nation. And lastly, we must defy the globalists.
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