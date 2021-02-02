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Gamestop: Backdrop
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40 views • February 02, 2021
Every time Wall Street experiences a backlash due to its unscrupulous behavior, their friends in the media pivot by changing it from a discussion of class to a discussion of race. Better to get the people fighting each other than unifying to rein in the excesses of the 1%. The methodology was employed after the Occupy Wall Street movement from a decade ago. The recent stock manipulations of Gamestop shares by hedgefund Melvin Capital have brought these issues back into focus. As it emerged that 140% of the shares were traded, the question of counterfeited stock naturally arises. How many stocks in the portfolios of normal investors are real? How many are fake? And what does this say about the entire Wall Street system?
📈 To understand more about the hedgefund penchant for counterfeiting stock, see here: http://counterfeitingstock.com/CS2.0/CounterfeitingStock.html
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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#GameStop #HedgeFund #Stonks
📈 To understand more about the hedgefund penchant for counterfeiting stock, see here: http://counterfeitingstock.com/CS2.0/CounterfeitingStock.html
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
https://mewe.com/p/thenewamerican
https://rumble.com/c/c-326765
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#GameStop #HedgeFund #Stonks
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