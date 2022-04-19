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Biden's New Slogan, Biodigital Convergence, Slime Robots & Your Free Will Is Over Says WEF
Aimless News
Aimless News
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160 views • April 19, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

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Sources used in video:

Biden's new slogan, not much he can do about it - https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2022/04/17/media-has-a-new-talking-point-to-defend-joe-biden-but-it-makes-him-sound-even-worse-n551719?ref_src=aimlessnews

Your money hard at work - https://nypost.com/2022/04/16/ice-blew-17m-on-empty-hotel-rooms-for-migrants-dhs-watchdog/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Dems blocking upload of Hunter laptop to congressional record - https://dailycaller.com/2022/04/17/house-judiciary-committee-democrats-jerry-nadler-matt-gaetz-hunter-biden-laptop/?ref_src=aimlessnews

WEF has slime robots - https://www.weforum.org/videos/25666-magnetic-slime-robot-can-retrieve-objects-from-inside-the-body?ref_src=aimlessnews

More WEF plans, biodigital convergence - https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/?ref_src=aimlessnews

WEF says your free will is over - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1515756373358825487?ref_src=aimlessnews

WHO and WEF planning next pandemic - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-photo-of-the-day/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Vanguard and Blackrock halting fertilizer shipments - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/17/union-pacific-rail-line-begins-restricting-u-s-fertilizer-distribution/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Crime pays if you're a leftist - https://nypost.com/2022/04/16/queens-principal-booted-for-fraud-will-get-paid-for-7-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Shooter released already, but not J6 people - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/17/hours-after-arrest-south-carolina-mall-shooter-released-on-bail-allowed-to-go-home-and-work/?ref_src=aimlessnews

He was also involved in murder in 2018 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/bail-14-injured-mall-shooting-suspect-released-bond/?ref_src=aimlessnews

How bold and brave, 85 lucky winners get $1000 month for a year - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/austin-texas-implement-pilot-radical-socialist-guaranteed-income-program/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Shove your vaxx up your - https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/04/vaxxed-for-life-pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-calls-for-greater-compliance-with-annual-covid-vaccines?ref_src=aimlessnews

Car that runs on water - https://jadefansite-com.translate.goog/34793?_x_tr_sl=es&;_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=sc

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1515822067064651776?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - Nu Breed & Jesse Howard - Against the Grain - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXi1QZ95X5w


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.

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