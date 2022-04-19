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Biden's New Slogan, Biodigital Convergence, Slime Robots & Your Free Will Is Over Says WEF
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160 views • April 19, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
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The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
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Sources used in video:
Biden's new slogan, not much he can do about it - https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2022/04/17/media-has-a-new-talking-point-to-defend-joe-biden-but-it-makes-him-sound-even-worse-n551719?ref_src=aimlessnews
Your money hard at work - https://nypost.com/2022/04/16/ice-blew-17m-on-empty-hotel-rooms-for-migrants-dhs-watchdog/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dems blocking upload of Hunter laptop to congressional record - https://dailycaller.com/2022/04/17/house-judiciary-committee-democrats-jerry-nadler-matt-gaetz-hunter-biden-laptop/?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF has slime robots - https://www.weforum.org/videos/25666-magnetic-slime-robot-can-retrieve-objects-from-inside-the-body?ref_src=aimlessnews
More WEF plans, biodigital convergence - https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF says your free will is over - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1515756373358825487?ref_src=aimlessnews
WHO and WEF planning next pandemic - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-photo-of-the-day/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vanguard and Blackrock halting fertilizer shipments - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/17/union-pacific-rail-line-begins-restricting-u-s-fertilizer-distribution/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Crime pays if you're a leftist - https://nypost.com/2022/04/16/queens-principal-booted-for-fraud-will-get-paid-for-7-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Shooter released already, but not J6 people - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/17/hours-after-arrest-south-carolina-mall-shooter-released-on-bail-allowed-to-go-home-and-work/?ref_src=aimlessnews
He was also involved in murder in 2018 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/bail-14-injured-mall-shooting-suspect-released-bond/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How bold and brave, 85 lucky winners get $1000 month for a year - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/austin-texas-implement-pilot-radical-socialist-guaranteed-income-program/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Shove your vaxx up your - https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/04/vaxxed-for-life-pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-calls-for-greater-compliance-with-annual-covid-vaccines?ref_src=aimlessnews
Car that runs on water - https://jadefansite-com.translate.goog/34793?_x_tr_sl=es&;_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=sc
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1515822067064651776?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Nu Breed & Jesse Howard - Against the Grain - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXi1QZ95X5w
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Let Me Know If Your IRA Transfer Is Finalized At [email protected]
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Biden's new slogan, not much he can do about it - https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2022/04/17/media-has-a-new-talking-point-to-defend-joe-biden-but-it-makes-him-sound-even-worse-n551719?ref_src=aimlessnews
Your money hard at work - https://nypost.com/2022/04/16/ice-blew-17m-on-empty-hotel-rooms-for-migrants-dhs-watchdog/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dems blocking upload of Hunter laptop to congressional record - https://dailycaller.com/2022/04/17/house-judiciary-committee-democrats-jerry-nadler-matt-gaetz-hunter-biden-laptop/?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF has slime robots - https://www.weforum.org/videos/25666-magnetic-slime-robot-can-retrieve-objects-from-inside-the-body?ref_src=aimlessnews
More WEF plans, biodigital convergence - https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF says your free will is over - https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1515756373358825487?ref_src=aimlessnews
WHO and WEF planning next pandemic - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-photo-of-the-day/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vanguard and Blackrock halting fertilizer shipments - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/17/union-pacific-rail-line-begins-restricting-u-s-fertilizer-distribution/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Crime pays if you're a leftist - https://nypost.com/2022/04/16/queens-principal-booted-for-fraud-will-get-paid-for-7-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Shooter released already, but not J6 people - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/04/17/hours-after-arrest-south-carolina-mall-shooter-released-on-bail-allowed-to-go-home-and-work/?ref_src=aimlessnews
He was also involved in murder in 2018 - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/bail-14-injured-mall-shooting-suspect-released-bond/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How bold and brave, 85 lucky winners get $1000 month for a year - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/austin-texas-implement-pilot-radical-socialist-guaranteed-income-program/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Shove your vaxx up your - https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/04/vaxxed-for-life-pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-calls-for-greater-compliance-with-annual-covid-vaccines?ref_src=aimlessnews
Car that runs on water - https://jadefansite-com.translate.goog/34793?_x_tr_sl=es&;_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=sc
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1515822067064651776?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Nu Breed & Jesse Howard - Against the Grain - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXi1QZ95X5w
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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