China Locks Down AI Talent: Travel Ban for Researchers

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- Beijing requires AI specialists obtain government approval before overseas travel, citing national-security technology protection concerns.
- Restrictions affect researchers, executives, founders, and engineers at firms including Alibaba and DeepSeek nationwide.
- China expanded technology controls alongside blocking foreign investments and restricting critical rare-earth mineral exports globally.
- United States responded with laboratory restrictions, espionage investigations, and prosecutions involving Nvidia chip smuggling operations.
- Analysts warn growing government controls increasingly shape global AI competition, limiting collaboration and talent mobility.
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