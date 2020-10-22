© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Love letter to you from the heavenly father
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • October 22, 2020
Jesus is the way the truth and the life
No one gets to the father but by him
accept Jesus into you're heart today
lot's of love and god bless
Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of fair use.s and entertainment without breaking communication and reserved rights .Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of the Fair use act*
I do not own rights to any of the music in this video
No one gets to the father but by him
accept Jesus into you're heart today
lot's of love and god bless
Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of fair use.s and entertainment without breaking communication and reserved rights .Melissa A Truther is protected by statues of the Fair use act*
I do not own rights to any of the music in this video
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.