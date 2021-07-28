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EntertheStars: Bezos Hidden Base Near Rocket Launch Site Just Like in I PET GOAT 2 [26.07.2021]
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60 views • July 28, 2021
Pinned by EntertheStars - 21 hours ago (edited)
IMPORTANT...
Everyone click the 3 dots next to the Area 51 notice on this video and give your FEEDBACK.
Say something to the following affect...
"Please remove the Area 51 tag on this video. It is a mistake. Nothing on this video is about area 51, he does not show it in maps, nor does he ever talk about Area 51 in the video"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corn_Ranch
https://snipboard.io/2UMdqz.jpg
https://snipboard.io/Qhcn6g.jpg
https://snipboard.io/G04Rq7.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Boring_Company
11,072 views Streamed live 21 hours ago
EntertheStars
99.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OQDPZNzKy_U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
IMPORTANT...
Everyone click the 3 dots next to the Area 51 notice on this video and give your FEEDBACK.
Say something to the following affect...
"Please remove the Area 51 tag on this video. It is a mistake. Nothing on this video is about area 51, he does not show it in maps, nor does he ever talk about Area 51 in the video"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corn_Ranch
https://snipboard.io/2UMdqz.jpg
https://snipboard.io/Qhcn6g.jpg
https://snipboard.io/G04Rq7.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Boring_Company
11,072 views Streamed live 21 hours ago
EntertheStars
99.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OQDPZNzKy_U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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