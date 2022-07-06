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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Sympathy For The Hungry Thief.
Proverbs 6:30 (NIV).
30 People do not despise a thief if he steals
to satisfy his hunger when he is starving.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Even though sympathy for a hungry thief is understandable,
the penalty for the theft remains.
Watch "Miracle On 34th Street" for validation.
https://pc1.tiny.us/5zrdvvr9
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