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Death Dumps Down Upon US 2, by Michael Boyers
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81 views • May 13, 2022
Death Dumps Down Upon US 2 by Michael Boyers
I dedicate this song to former head of the FBi California Ted Gunderson a man not afraid to tell the truth see Death Dumps by Ted Gunderson, Chemtrails we can also see beauty in at sunrise and sunset
At 3min 10sec a beautiful Golden Swan appears above the Sun,
I dedicate this song to former head of the FBi California Ted Gunderson a man not afraid to tell the truth see Death Dumps by Ted Gunderson, Chemtrails we can also see beauty in at sunrise and sunset
At 3min 10sec a beautiful Golden Swan appears above the Sun,
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