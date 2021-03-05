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Joe Biden is Dangerous _ No Spin News.
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200 views • March 05, 2021
Bill O'Reilly says Joe Biden is "dangerous," he's suffering from "Stockholm Syndrome" and he's being told what to do by a familiar name.
"He's a lot more dangerous than Barack Obama was... all Biden's gonna do is what he's told."
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"He's a lot more dangerous than Barack Obama was... all Biden's gonna do is what he's told."
---
Subscribe to The First: https://youtube.com/c/TheFirstonTV?su...
Download Our FREE App: https://www.thefirsttv.com/app/
Sign Up for Our FREE Daily Newsletter: https://www.thefirsttv.com/email/
Watch Live NOW: https://www.thefirsttv.com/watch
Follow Us on Social!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheFirstonTV
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TheFirstOnTV/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheFirstonTV
ABOUT:
The First exists for the massive group of Americans whose voices have been ignored. The people who are passionate about American values, aren’t afraid to engage big ideas, and who care about where the country is headed. The people who are conservative in their views but aren’t beholden to any party’s talking points. The independent thinkers who rely on things like the facts, context, and perspective to inform their ideology. The people who, although they form the backbone of this country, have been cast aside by the politicians and the media.
The people whose beliefs and values are increasingly being cancelled. They are why we created The First. You are why we created The First.
We’re the home of free speech, free ideas, and free TV.
Learn even more at www.thefirsttv.com.
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