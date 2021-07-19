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Marx and His Influence in America Today, With Jim Simpson
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41 views • July 19, 2021
The evil that is rampaging through America today can be traced back to Karl Marx and his disciples who have been working away for over a century, warns conservative author and analyst Jim Simpson in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman. In his new book Who Was Karl Marx: The Men, The Motive and The Menace Behind Todays' Rampaging American Left, Simpson breaks down the method behind the madness.
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