The new Secret Gun Registry. Grant Stinchfield with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

For this week's Second Amendment Friday segment, Sebastian and Grant Stinchfield discuss how the anti-gun actions being taken by Biden's ATF go far beyond the usual trend of gun control whenever Democrats are in power.

