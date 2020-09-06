© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Mainstream Media Talking Heads Finally "Waking Up' to the Covid Hoax?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • September 06, 2020
The talking heads on channel 7's morning show 'Sunrise' show question the Victorian State Governments reported covid death numbers.
This Episode aired in Melbourne, Victoria on the 05 Sep 2020
Thanks to Reignite Democracy Australia
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
This Episode aired in Melbourne, Victoria on the 05 Sep 2020
Thanks to Reignite Democracy Australia
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.