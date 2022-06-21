Tipping Over, Falling Down

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Building A New American Majority
* [Bidan]’s stumbles extend to his vacations.
* None of these things matter.
* The establishment is losing its grip.
* Political elites got us in this mess and now they are making it worse.
* Building a better economy means better border and trade policies too.
* Confronting China is paramount.
* No one thinks China fears this man.
* We must reject globalist tendencies.
* Social conservatives should not have to cower in their own country.
* Despite Jan 6 obsession, Trump still beats Biden in 2024 hypothetical.
* Biden tipping over on his bike is bad; but America tipping into third-world status is unacceptable.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 20 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308240916112