Tipping Over, Falling Down

Building A New American Majority

* [Bidan]’s stumbles extend to his vacations.

* None of these things matter.

* The establishment is losing its grip.

* Political elites got us in this mess and now they are making it worse.

* Building a better economy means better border and trade policies too.

* Confronting China is paramount.

* No one thinks China fears this man.

* We must reject globalist tendencies.

* Social conservatives should not have to cower in their own country.

* Despite Jan 6 obsession, Trump still beats Biden in 2024 hypothetical.

* Biden tipping over on his bike is bad; but America tipping into third-world status is unacceptable.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 20 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308240916112