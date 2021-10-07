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One War for the World in Australia
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237 views • October 07, 2021
Prediction made from using Martin Armstrong's Global Market Watch on Pfizer stock projection.
Scenes from several battles in Australia. This is a world wide fight for the souls of billions. There is a time limit that ends in 2022. Hopefully, it's only a 2-year reaction into February 12, 2022 which is the 2-year mark since this insanity began: February 12, 2020. Which means, Fauci and Gates only have 4-months of play left to get as many people vaccinated as possible. That's my educated guess as it looks like the wheels come off in March 2022.
Scenes from several battles in Australia. This is a world wide fight for the souls of billions. There is a time limit that ends in 2022. Hopefully, it's only a 2-year reaction into February 12, 2022 which is the 2-year mark since this insanity began: February 12, 2020. Which means, Fauci and Gates only have 4-months of play left to get as many people vaccinated as possible. That's my educated guess as it looks like the wheels come off in March 2022.
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