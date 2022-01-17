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GET YOUR CASH OUT OF THE BANKS DANGER IS COMING - BLACKROCK WILL OWN YOU - FED IS TO LATE - BAIL IN
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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103 views • January 17, 2022
From Jeremiah Babe

YouTube reached out and JB won a silver YouTube silver plaque.

He talks about jobless claims, people quitting jobs, supply ships sitting off of the west coast of Los Angeles. Bail ins, collapse of the banking system, is this purposely done?
Inflation is skyrocketing and interest rates are not, can we continue at this pace with the fed printing fiat? Supply chain disaster and shortages in retail.

Why is credit card debt skyrocketing because people are going into survival mode.
Trains and trucks are being robbed, are we having a social meltdown. Crime is soaring, look out. Get your security in order.

Cyber attacks, Ukraine was hit and now it is happening daily, are you safe with your money in the bank?

Mirrored from https://youtu.be/SFvMZdipIXw
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nwomarket crashbail insgreat reset
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